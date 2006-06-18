Good animal data for Lipoxen's ImuXen vacc

UK-based drugmaker Lipoxen has reported positive data results from a preclinical model with its novel vaccine delivery technology, ImuXen, which uses a proprietary liposomal formulation method to deliver vaccine materials to the immune system in a manner which is designed to emulate the response of a natural encounter with the infectious agent.

The positive findings are from a preclinical study of Lipoxen's vaccine candidate for the prevention of hepatitis E. According to the firm, the new liposomal vaccine gave rise to a very strong antibody response against the immunogen. After vaccination, there was complete protection from liver disease, as demonstrated by measurement of liver enzymes, and the lack of virus shedding as a result of infection, following exposure to the live virus. The results encourage Lipoxen to believe that the vaccine will be effective in man and the firm said that clinical trials are planned for the first half of 2007. Lipoxen also noted that ImuXen technology gives rise to strong immunological responses, akin to that achieved by live attenuated vaccines, while avoiding the risk of infection.