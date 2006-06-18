Friday 22 November 2024

Good animal data for Lipoxen's ImuXen vacc

18 June 2006

UK-based drugmaker Lipoxen has reported positive data results from a preclinical model with its novel vaccine delivery technology, ImuXen, which uses a proprietary liposomal formulation method to deliver vaccine materials to the immune system in a manner which is designed to emulate the response of a natural encounter with the infectious agent.

The positive findings are from a preclinical study of Lipoxen's vaccine candidate for the prevention of hepatitis E. According to the firm, the new liposomal vaccine gave rise to a very strong antibody response against the immunogen. After vaccination, there was complete protection from liver disease, as demonstrated by measurement of liver enzymes, and the lack of virus shedding as a result of infection, following exposure to the live virus. The results encourage Lipoxen to believe that the vaccine will be effective in man and the firm said that clinical trials are planned for the first half of 2007. Lipoxen also noted that ImuXen technology gives rise to strong immunological responses, akin to that achieved by live attenuated vaccines, while avoiding the risk of infection.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze