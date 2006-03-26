Friday 22 November 2024

Good data for Novartis' Aclasta vs risedronate

26 March 2006

Swiss drug major Novartis has reported strong data on Aclasta (zoledronic acid 5mg solution for infusion), as a treatment for Paget's disease of the bone, over the commonly-used oral bisphosphonate risedronate.

According to the findings, which were presented at the European Congress on Clinical and Economic Aspects of Osteoporosis, held in Vienna, Austria, a single dose of Aclasta demonstrated a faster onset of action with significantly more patients having a sustained therapeutic response for up to two years.

The 267-patient, 20-month trial was an extension of a six-month core study, a head-to-head comparison of the two drugs which showed superior efficacy for a single 15 minute IV infusion of Aclasta as well as a faster onset of action. Novartis noted that Paget's disease is the second most common metabolic bone disease after osteoporosis, a chronic skeletal disorder which, in many patients, causes pain and deformities that can seriously impede daily living.

