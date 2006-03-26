Good data for Novartis' Aclasta vs risedronate

Swiss drug major Novartis has reported strong data on Aclasta (zoledronic acid 5mg solution for infusion), as a treatment for Paget's disease of the bone, over the commonly-used oral bisphosphonate risedronate.
According to the findings, which were presented at the European Congress on Clinical and Economic Aspects of Osteoporosis, held in Vienna, Austria, a single dose of Aclasta demonstrated a faster onset of action with significantly more patients having a sustained therapeutic response for up to two years.
The 267-patient, 20-month trial was an extension of a six-month core study, a head-to-head comparison of the two drugs which showed superior efficacy for a single 15 minute IV infusion of Aclasta as well as a faster onset of action. Novartis noted that Paget's disease is the second most common metabolic bone disease after osteoporosis, a chronic skeletal disorder which, in many patients, causes pain and deformities that can seriously impede daily living.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze