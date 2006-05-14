Data presented at a meeting of the European Society for Pediatric Infectious Diseases in Basel Switzerland, show that Rotarix, an oral rotavirus vaccine, prevented 100% of hospitalizations due to rotavirus-induced gastroenteritis. The product, which is being developed by UK pharmaceutical major GlaxoSmithKline, also prevented 75% of gastroentirital hospitalizations due to any cause.
Rotarix is a simple two-dose, oral vaccine that can be administered to infants as young as six weeks of age, thereby offering early protection against the peak incidence of the disease which affects babies when they are between six and 12 months old. In the UK, 18,000 children are hospitalized with rotaviral-gastroenteritis each year.
The results are from a double-blind, placebo-controlled assessment of the vaccine, which enrolled 3,800 infants at research centers in the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Italy and Spain. Additionally, the product demonstrated high efficacy in conferring protection against gastroenteritis caused by the most commonly occurring rotavirus serotypes. The company added that the results suggest the product can be used in combination with other childhood vaccines without impairing immune response.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze