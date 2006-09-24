GSK agrees EU pilot flexible pricing program

UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline has brokered a unique pricing deal with two European Union member states, allowing it the opportunity to negotiate a higher price for its drugs after they are launched, once more clinical data on their efficacy and cost-effectiveness becomes available. Under the present system, prices are set at a drug's launch based on Phase III trial data. According to the UK's Financial Times newspaper, France is believed to be one of the EU countries involved in the scheme, which includes the pricing of a drug for an undisclosed age-related disease.
