GSK and Genmab to develop HuMax CD20

UK-based drug major GlaxoSmithKline and Danish biotechnology company Genmab AS say they have entered into a worldwide agreement to develop and commercialize HuMax CD20 (ofatumumab) for a variety of indications. Currently the agent, which was originated by Genmab, is under assessment as a treatment for a range of diseases, including B cell-positive chronic lymphocytic leukemia, follicular non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and the autoimmune condition, rheumatoid arthritis.

HuMax-CD20 is a fully-human monoclonal antibody that binds to the CD20 antigen, present on the surface of B cells as well as certain lymphomas and leukemias. The treatment rationale is that the product will bind tumorous cells and B cells, thereby facilitating their removal by the immune system, with the B cells being replenished by the proliferation of healthy progenitor stem cells that lack the CD20 antigen.

Deal value could exceed 12B kroner