GSK and Genmab to develop HuMax CD20

UK-based drug major GlaxoSmithKline and Danish biotechnology company Genmab AS say they have entered into a worldwide agreement to develop and commercialize HuMax CD20 (ofatumumab) for a variety of indications. Currently the agent, which was originated by Genmab, is under assessment as a treatment for a range of diseases, including B cell-positive chronic lymphocytic leukemia, follicular non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and the autoimmune condition, rheumatoid arthritis.
HuMax-CD20 is a fully-human monoclonal antibody that binds to the CD20 antigen, present on the surface of B cells as well as certain lymphomas and leukemias. The treatment rationale is that the product will bind tumorous cells and B cells, thereby facilitating their removal by the immune system, with the B cells being replenished by the proliferation of healthy progenitor stem cells that lack the CD20 antigen.
Deal value could exceed 12B kroner
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze