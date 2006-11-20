GSK and NeuroSearch expand CNS/ion channel R&D accord

UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline and NeuroSearch have agreed to expand the scope of their current five-year strategic alliance within central nervous system disorders and ion channel drug discovery and development involving: a change in the distribution of work, risk and reward, with the Denmark-based biopharmaceuticals group now more reponsible for early-stage development; full exploitation of NeuroSearch's ion channel platform also for non-CNS indications; and a new equity structure under which NeuroSearch can sell shares of up to 30.0 million euros ($38.4 million) to GSK.
