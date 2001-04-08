GSK: "Combivir's price goes no lower"

GlaxoSmithKline has been reported as saying that the price to developingcounties of its antiretroviral drug treatment Combivir (zidovudine plus lamivudine) for HIV/AIDS will be reduced no further than the 90% discount to the average world price at which it has already been offered.
A company spokesman said that the offer of a 90% price cut represents "a huge reduction," and added: "we are not going to go further because we would get into a ridiculous situation," reports Reuters.
GSK had been asked if the 90% cut in Combivir's price was its final offer after a statement from South African Health Minister Manto Tshabalala-Msimang had said that while the country's government had no objection in principal to the use of antiretrovirals in the treatment of HIV/AIDS, "cost remains an enormous barrier that cannot be wished away."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze