Friday 22 November 2024

GSK donates drug to wipe out elephantiasis

2 April 2006

UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline has welcomed data published in the March 25 issue of The Lancet which show that one of the world's most disfiguring and disabling parasitic diseases, Lymphatic Filariasis (commonly known as elephantiasis), can be eliminated. The UK firm supplies albendazole, one of the agents used in the mass drug administration program to combat the disease and GSK has affirmed its committment to donate as much of the drug as required to eliminate it completely.

LF is caused by a microscopic, parasitic worm, spread by mosquitoes, that invades the human lymphatic system. The program to eradiacte it is a global partnership with a 20-year timeline and The Lancet study includes findings from Egypt, where the World Health Organization's LF annual drug distribution program has been implemented.

According to Gary Weil, senior author of the paper, "our assessments suggest that the Egyptian campaign to eliminate LF has achieved its goals in most areas of the country." Local scientists found that community parasite loads (a broad measure of infection) declined more than 90% after the program while antibody tests in five year-old school children showed that levels of exposure to infection declined 99%-100%.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze