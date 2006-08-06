GSK files allergy drug with EMEA and FDA

UK-based drug major GlaxoSmithKline says that it has submitted its anti-allergy drug fluticasone furoate, under the proposed trade name Avamys/Allermist, to both the European Medicines Agency and the US Food and Drug Administration. Specifically, the firm is seeking regulatory approval for the product's use in the treatment of both seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis.
Extensive trial program shows efficacy
GSK added that the efficacy and safety of the drug has been evaluated in seven clinical trials that enrolled 2,555 adult and pediatric patients who displayed symptoms of SAR and PAR.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze