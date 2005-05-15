GSK gets first appro for Requip for RLS in USA

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved UK drug giant GlaxoSmithKline's Parkinson's disease drug Requip (ropinirole HCl) for the treatment of restless leg syndrome. This marks the first product to be available in the USA for the treatment of this chronic and disruptive neurological condition which, the firm says, affects around one in 10 adults in the country.

RLS is characterized by a compelling urge to move the legs, accompanied by uncomfortable or sometimes painful sensations. These symptoms usually occur at rest and are temporarily relieved by movement, but can significantly disrupt a patient's sleep and daily activities.