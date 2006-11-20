GSK joins with USA's HHS and CDC to encourage flu vaccinations

UK-headquartered drug major GlaxoSmithKline has joined in supporting the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) first National Influenza Vaccination Week, taking place November 27-December 3. Throughout the period, the HHS and CDC will be reminding Americans of the importance of receiving an annual flu shot, while highlighting the increased availability of supply from previous years. Importantly, the agencies will also be raising awareness that seasonal influenza typically does not peak until February or later, so it's not too late to get vaccinated.

By the end of the month, GSK plans to ship most of the approximately 25 million doses of Fluarix and FluLaval (influenza virus vaccines) that it will bring to the USA this flu season. The company plans to substantially increase its flu manufacturing capacity and to continue to expand its portfolio in the coming years.

Each year, more than 200,000 Americans are hospitalized and approximately 36,000 die from flu-related complications. Getting the flu vaccination every year is the single best way to protect yourself and the ones you love from the flu, says GSK.