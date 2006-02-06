GSK launches Avandaryl in USA

UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline has launched Avandaryl (rosiglitazone maleate and glimepiride), a new fixed-dose combination product for type 2 diabetes, in the USA. Recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration, the agent is the first and only tablet to combine a thiazolidinedione, rosiglitazone maleate, separately marketed as Avandia, with a sulfonylurea, glimepiride (Amaryl), to help improve blood sugar control. As an adjunct to diet and exercise, Avandaryl is indicated to improve blood sugar control in patients with type 2 diabetes who are already being treated with a combination of rosiglitazone and sulfonylurea.
