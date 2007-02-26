GSK licenses OTC orlistat from Roche; companies settle carvedilol arbitration

GlaxoSmithKline has acquired the exclusive rights to the weight-loss medicine, orlistat, from Swiss drug major Roche, for over-the-counter sale in markets outside the USA, excluding Japan. GSK anticipates filing orlistat for OTC approval in Europe and certain key international markets by the end of 2007. Earlier this month, GSK received FDA approval to market OTC orlistat in the USA under the brand name alli, and expects to launch the agent during the summer. The companies have also agreed to settle all arbitration procedures relating to the licensing and co-marketing of the beta-blocker carvedilol. Financial terms of both agreements remain undisclosed though, as part of the licensing agreement, Roche will receive an upfront payment from GSK; this will be offset by a payment made by Roche to GSK as a part of the settlement agreement.