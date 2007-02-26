GSK licenses OTC orlistat from Roche; companies settle carvedilol arbitration

GlaxoSmithKline has acquired the exclusive rights to the weight-loss medicine, orlistat, from Swiss drug major Roche, for over-the-counter sale in markets outside the USA, excluding Japan. GSK anticipates filing orlistat for OTC approval in Europe and certain key international markets by the end of 2007. Earlier this month, GSK received FDA approval to market OTC orlistat in the USA under the brand name alli, and expects to launch the agent during the summer. The companies have also agreed to settle all arbitration procedures relating to the licensing and co-marketing of the beta-blocker carvedilol. Financial terms of both agreements remain undisclosed though, as part of the licensing agreement, Roche will receive an upfront payment from GSK; this will be offset by a payment made by Roche to GSK as a part of the settlement agreement.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze