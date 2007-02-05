Friday 22 November 2024

GSK pre-empts TV allegations of misleading over Seroxat

5 February 2007

In advance of the British Broadcasting Corp's Panorama television program, Secrets of the Drugs Trials, due to be aired on the evening of January 29 and anticipated accusations against the company over its marketing of the antidepressant Seroxat (paroxetine), UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline issued a statement. It noted that it has "no confidence that its responses will be accurately, or appropriately, represented in the program, or in the BBC's publicity materials." GSK said it is "extremely concerned that Panorama will again, through misleading and deliberately provocative commentary, alarm patients about using their anti-depressant medication, with potentially serious consequences." The firm pointed out that:

- depression is a severe and disabling condition. A well-recognised, tragic outcome of the disease, particularly among young people, is suicide. Careful monitoring of all patients is essential, regardless of whether they are taking medication or not;

- in developing Seroxat, GSK has always been strongly conscious of the duty it owes to the millions of patients, including those under the age of 18, who suffer from depression and we refute any allegation that we have failed in this duty. The firm conducted nine studies, over eight years, to examine the use of Seroxat in treating patients under the age of 18 with depression and other psychiatric disorders, as treatment options for these vulnerable patients are extremely limited;

