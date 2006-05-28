Friday 22 November 2024

GSK reports on data transparency

28 May 2006

UK-headquartered GlaxoSmithKline, the world's second largest drugmaker, reports that it has now made available to the public detailed summaries of more than 2,600 clinical trials conducted in 50 countries on 52 GSK prescription medicines and vaccines.

The information is found in the GSK Clinical Trial Register, a database accessible through the home page of the company's web site at: www.gsk.com. Direct access to the Register is available at: ctr.gsk.co.uk.

"We have created a record of transparency which we believe is unsurpassed in regard to medical interventions that affect the daily lives of patients," said Frank Rockhold, senior vice president, biomedical data sciences, GSK R&D. "The initiative to make health care information more widely available is growing, as more pharmaceutical companies create results databases. It will progress further if not only more companies but also academic and government sponsors create public databases of the results of their research into various medical interventions," he added.

