GSK restructuring its R&D to boost productivity

At its inaugural conference for analysts and investors, held the dayafter its first results meeting (see page 2), GlaxoSmithKline executives presented the firm's strategy to enhance R&D productivity, build a rich pipeline and reduce costs.
The company has identified three key elements in increasing R&D efficiency and output. The first of these is a restructuring of the R&D organization via the creation of six Centers of Excellence for Drug Discovery, designed to act as small business units along the lines of a biotechnology company, within the overall R&D structure. Tachi Yamada, chairman of R&D at GSK, said this will capture the advantages of scale while simultaneously creating an entrepreneurial, fast-moving environment.
The second element involves continuing to harness the potential of the human genome, and leveraging prior investments in technologies such as high-throughput gene sequencing, chemistry and screening. The challenge will be to integrate these technologies with high-throughput biology (see also pages 24-25). GSK's investment in genomics is already bearing fruit, noted Dr Yamada, with the identification of an enzyme (Lp-PLA2) which is thought to be a major new risk factor in cardiovascular disease. A lead compound to inhibit the enzyme, 435495, is already in human trials.
