Friday 22 November 2024

GSK's AS04 more potent vs Aluminium adjuvant

23 July 2006

UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline says that new data published in the July 12 issue of the journal Vaccine demonstrate that its proprietary AS04 adjuvant system plays a key role in enhancing immune response.

AS04 was tested with Cervarix, GSK's investigational vaccine against human papilloma virus, a major cause of cervical cancer. The London-headquartered company noted that findings in human subjects showed that antibody levels induced by Cervarix teamed with AS04 were 1.5 to 2.1 times higher for HPV 16 and HPV 18, respectively, than those induced following vaccination with a conventional aluminium salt adjuvant at four years.

The evaluations, which are the first to directly compare two different adjuvanted formulations of Cervarix, also revealed that the immune response induced by the AS04-enhanced vaccine was consistently stronger and more sustained, at every evaluated timepoint, than that observed with the comparable aluminium-enhanced Cervarix vaccine, a performance maintained for at least 3.5 years, and also generated a more robust immune memory response, specifically, by producing consistently higher observed numbers of HPV 16/18-specific memory B cells.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze