GSK's Paxil first SSRI for anxiety disorder

GlaxoSmithKline has been granted approval in the USA to market itsselective serotonin reuptake inhibitor Paxil (paroxetine) for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder. Paxil is the first SSRI to be approved for this indication in the USA, which is estimated to have a population of around 10 million GAD sufferers. Paxil is already indicated for the treatment of depression, panic disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder, and achieved sales of L1.5 billion ($2.2 billion) in 2000.