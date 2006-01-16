GSK's Rotarix vaccine is "highly effective"

UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline says that data from one of the largest infant vaccine trials ever conducted, shows that its rotavirus vaccine candidate is effective against rotavirus gastroenteritis in the first year of life.

Results from the double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, which were published in the January issue of the New England Journal of Medicine, demonstrate that two doses of the rotavirus vaccine candidate given at two and four months of age, gave 85% protection against severe rotavirus disease and 100% protection against more severe forms.

Furthermore, the immunity was proven against the most common circulating strains: G1P, G3P and G4P, as well as the globally-emerging G9P strain.