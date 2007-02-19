GSK's rotavirus vacc cleared by the WHO

UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline says its rotavirus vaccine has been awarded prequalification status by the World Health Organization, the first time a vaccine for this condition has received such clearance.
The WHO prequalification endorses the vaccine's quality, safety and efficacy, and its ability to fulfill tender specifications, and allows United Nations agencies, such as the Pan American Health Organization, UNICEF and others to make large purchases and use it in their mass vaccination programs. Rotavirus infects virtually every child in the world within the first five years of life. It is the most common cause of severe diarrhea in children worldwide, and the single biggest cause of diarrhea-related deaths.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze