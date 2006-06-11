GSK's sees strong efficacy across wide age group

Europe's largest drugmaker, UK-based GlaxoSmithKline, says that data presented at the 2006 American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, show that its candidate cervical cancer vaccine Cervarix, is "highly-immunogenic and well-tolerated."
The findings from a clinical trial examining women aged 26-55 add to the growing body of evidence supporting Cervarix' ability to provide a sustained immune response in women of all ages. In this Phase III study, 100% of women across all studied age groups demonstrated antibody response one month after completion of the vaccination course against human papiloma virus types 16 and 18, the two most common cancer-causing forms of HPV.
The broad age group effectiveness that Cervarix has demonstrated could provide a competitive edge over its rival product, Merck & Co's Gardasil (quadrivalent human papillomavirus types 6, 11, 16, 18, recombinant vaccine), which the US drug major has mainly tested in women aged 26 years and younger - a restricted patient population that is likely to be reflected in Gardasil's label once the US Food and Drug Administraion approves it later this year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze