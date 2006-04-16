GSK sees positive results from trials of Cervarix and combined migraine drug

UK-based pharmaceutical major GlaxoSmithKline says that its developmental cervical cancer vaccine Cervarix has shown 100% efficacy in the prevention of precancerous lesions associated with human papilloma virus types 16 and 18, which are thought to be responsible for more than 70% of cervical cancer cases.

Cervarix impresses in trials

The findings are from a double-blind study which enrolled 1,113 women between the ages of 15 and 25. During the program, the subjects were randomized to receive either three doses of Cervarix formulated with the AS04 adjuvant or placebo. The results showed that antibodies to HPV 16 and 18 were detected in 98% of the women enrolled in the program for up to 4.5 years.