GSK slated by ABPI over RLS patient group link

13 August 2006

The UK's Prescription Medicines Code of Practice Authority, a watchdog set up by the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry, has upheld an appeal against the UK's biggest drugmaker, London-headquartered GlaxoSmithKline. The complaint, by Des Spence, a Scottish general practioner who runs an activist group which campaigns against drugmakers' marketing operations, referred to the alleged promotion of Adartrel (ropinirole), a drug that was not licensed in the UK as a treatment against restless leg syndrome, although it has recently received EU marketing approval for this condition (Marketletter April 17).

The PMCPA found that GSK had an advertisement published in the UK's medical press drawing attention to the web site of a patients' group, the Ekbom Support Group, in particular suggesting that physicians should refer their patients to the web site. Because the group referred to the use of Adartrel in Germany in a news story, in October 2005, GSK was deemed to have violated two sections, 3.2 and 20.2 of the Code of Practice.

The PMCPA did rule that the drug major had not broken section 20.1 of the code (that the ESG web site was not an advertisement for Adartrel). GSK launched an unsuccessful appeal against the Authority's findings, facing costs of L20,000 ($38,200) in the process.

