GSK takes back seat in Cytokinetics deal

US biotechnology firm Cytokinetics will assume all the costs and activities of continued development of the kinesin spindle protein (KSP) inhibitors ispinesib (SB-715992) and SB-743921, which it was previously developing as part of a collaboration and license agreement with GlaxoSmithKline. The UK drug major retains the option to resume responsibility for some or all development and commercialization activities associated with each of these novel anticancer drug candidates.

Under the revised structure, Cytokinetics plans to conduct a development program for ispinesib specifically designed to supplement the broad series of Phase I and Phase II trials sponsored by GSK that have demonstrated clinical activity in the treatment of patients with metastatic breast and lung cancers and have shown acceptable tolerability in combination with standard chemotherapy. Cytokinetics is considering plans to conduct a breast cancer trial of the drug in 2007, in preparation for a Phase III study in the second-line treatment of advanced forms of the disease.

The US National Cancer Institute is continuing ongoing Phase II and Phase I clinical trials with ispinesib, while the firm itself will finish an ongoing Phase I/II evaluation of SB-743921 in non-Hodgkin's lymphoma that was initiated earlier this year.