GSK to explore Procognia's protein kinase arrays

Maidenhead, UK-based Procognia has entered into a collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline to explore the use of the former's protein function arrays within the GSK drug development processes through a combination of Procognia's functional protein array technology and the drug major's fluorescently-labeled broad-specificity kinase inhibitors.
Under the accord, Procognia will be supplying arrays to GSK containing over 300 functional human kinases to enable it to profile its kinase hits in-house. The arrays allow researchers to profile many kinases in a single parallel experiment where previously many separate ones were required. This has many benefits including a dramatic shortening of experimental time, a reduction in sample volume, and improved comparability between results from different kinases, says Procognia.
In addition, the firms will work together to assess where Procognia's protein array technology can be integrated into GSK's screening process.
