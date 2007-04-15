GSK told to release $3M bond to Roxane over generic fluticasone

The US District Court of Maryland ordered that the $3.0 million dollar bond posted by GlaxoSmithKline be released to Roxane Laboratories. GSK was ordered to post the bond over a year ago when it filed a law suit against the US Food and Drug Administration following the agency's approval of Roxane's fluticasone propionate, its generic equivalent to GSK's Flonase. Following a hearing on the merits of the law suit in March 2006, the District Court found that the FDA's approval process was well within the law.
