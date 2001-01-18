GSK unveils restructuring plans in France after merger

GlaxoSmithKline is undertaking substantial restructuring in France inthe wake of the December merger of Glaxo Wellcome and SmithKline Beecham. A document circulated to workforce representatives indicates that the former headquarters of SB at Nanterre is to be closed, while the HQ of the new company in France will be sited at the former GW site at Marly-le-Roi.
GSK's R&D activities will be regrouped in a single centre at Ulis, and the former SB research center at Rennes will be closed. In all, 162 jobs will be lost, with 48 members of staff being transferred to other sites, according to the document. Meanwhile, a total of 192 new jobs will be created.
