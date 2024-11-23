Helsinn Builds New Plant in Ireland

Helsinn Birex, the Swiss firm Helsinn's subsidiary in Ireland, has started the construction of a new pharmaceutical production unit in Mulhaddart, Dublin.

The new facility will occupy 27,000 square meters of land next to the existing Helsinn Chemicals Ireland facility. It is designed and will be built and operated to reflect current state-of-the-art drug industry standards, said Helsinn, and will satisfy the requirements of the relevant regulatory authorities, in particular those of the European Union and the USA.

The total investment in the plant runs to 20 million Swiss francs ($15.9 million), and the facility is expected to come on line in September 1997.