Helsinn Builds New Plant in Ireland

Helsinn Birex, the Swiss firm Helsinn's subsidiary in Ireland, has started the construction of a new pharmaceutical production unit in Mulhaddart, Dublin.
The new facility will occupy 27,000 square meters of land next to the existing Helsinn Chemicals Ireland facility. It is designed and will be built and operated to reflect current state-of-the-art drug industry standards, said Helsinn, and will satisfy the requirements of the relevant regulatory authorities, in particular those of the European Union and the USA.
The total investment in the plant runs to 20 million Swiss francs ($15.9 million), and the facility is expected to come on line in September 1997.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze