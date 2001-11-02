HGS cleared to start trials of lupus drug

The US Food and Drug Administration has granted approval to Human GenomeSciences to begin a Phase I clinical trial of LymphoStat-B (formerly known as Anti-BLyS) for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus in adults who are already receiving standard treatments for the autoimmune disease. HGS also said it hopes to begin testing the drug against other autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis.

HGS' share price rose $1.68, or 4%, to $44.31 on the day of the announcement (November 1).