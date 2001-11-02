HGS cleared to start trials of lupus drug

The US Food and Drug Administration has granted approval to Human GenomeSciences to begin a Phase I clinical trial of LymphoStat-B (formerly known as Anti-BLyS) for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus in adults who are already receiving standard treatments for the autoimmune disease. HGS also said it hopes to begin testing the drug against other autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis.
HGS' share price rose $1.68, or 4%, to $44.31 on the day of the announcement (November 1).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze