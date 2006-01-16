HGS licenses immuno-cancer gene to Amgen

Human Genome Sciences has granted a global license to a gene that may have applications in immune diseases and cancer to US biotechnology major Amgen, granting the latter an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize therapeutic biologicals based on it, as well as non-exclusive worldwide rights to diagnostic products utilizing the same gene.
According to the terms of the agreement, Maryland-headquartered HGS will receive an upfront payment and certain annual fees, as well as development milestone payments and royalties on annual net sales for therapeutic and diagnostic products successfully developed and commercialized. Further financial details were not disclosed.
Shares in HGS rose 7.5% in premarket activity after closing at $9.65 on the day of the announcement, January 9.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze