HGS' repifermin starts Phase IIb in ulcers

Human Genome Sciences has started a Phase IIb trial of repifermin, alsoknown as keratinocyte growth factor-2, in patients with chronic venous ulcers. The 700-patient Closing Venous Ulcers with Repifermin (CLOSURE) study will compare a topical formulation of repifermin to placebo, administered for up to 26 weeks in addition to standardized compression therapy and wound care, with the primary endpoint being complete closure of the lesion.
Repifermin is the lead drug in HGS' genomics-based drug discovery program, and was licensed to SmithKline Beecham (now GlaxoSmithKline) last year, after generating positive results in a Phase IIa trial in venous ulcers (Marketletters September 18 and October 23, 2000).
