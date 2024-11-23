High SSRI Link To Sexual Dysfunction

Adverse sexual side effects associated with common antidepressants aremore prevalent than previously thought, according to a study published in the journal Clinical Pharmacology & Therapeutics.

The study demonstrated that 73% of patients treated with three selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, Eli Lilly's Prozac (fluoxetine), Pfizer's Zoloft (sertraline) and SmithKline Beecham's Paxil (paroxetine), experienced sexual dysfunction, but that 86% of patients treated with Glaxo Wellcome's Wellbutrin (bupropion) experienced no sexual side effects. Jack Modell, lead author of the study, also found that 77% of patients treated with Wellbutrin reported one or more aspects of heightened sexual functioning.