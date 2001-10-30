HIV fusion inhibitors from Roche and Trimeris feature at ECAATH conference

One of the highlights of the 8th European Conference on Clinical Aspectsand Treatment of HIV Infection, held in Athens, Greece, at the end of October, was new clinical data on a novel class of HIV treatments, the fusion inhibitors. Of particular interest were clinical results indicating that these agents may retain activity against the virus in patients who have been heavily pre-treated with other antiretrovirals.
New data were presented at the conference on two HIV fusion inhibitors, T-20 and follow-up molecule T-1249, which are being co-developed by Switzerland's Roche and US company Trimeris. T-20 is the most advanced project, in Phase III trials, while T-2149 is in Phase I/II.
The new results, in 41 patients with advanced HIV infection who were treated for 48 weeks with T-20 by twice-daily subcutaneous injection, on top of their existing antiretroviral regimen, indicate that 56% of them achieved a 10-fold (>1 log10) reduction in viral load on an as-treated analysis. On an intent-to-treat basis, this level of reduction was seen in 33% of the total study population of 70 individuals. 39% of the 41 patients who completed 48 weeks' treatment saw their HIV RNA levels reduced to below the limit of detection of the assay used in the study (<400 copies/ml).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze