HIV News In Brief: Research And Trials

- Cell Genesys has reported killing HIV-infected cells using T cellswhich have been modified with a proprietary gene to target the cell surface protein gp120, which is expressed by infected cells. The company has demonstrated that modified T cells can target and kill HIV-infected cells as effectively as naturally-occurring HIV-specific T cells, which become ineffective in early stages of the disease as the virus mutates. In addition, the altered T cells are able to kill macrophages, which act as a reservoir for HIV, and mutated strains of the virus. The company is currently conducting Phase II clinical trials of T cell gene therapy in HIV infection in combination with antiviral drugs.
