Friday 22 November 2024

HIVID TRIAL SETBACK NOT SERIOUS, SAYS ROCHE

3 February 1992

As mentioned in the Marketletter last week, Hoffmann-La Roche has called to a halt a trial comparing its nucleoside analog compound Hivid (zalcitabine) with Wellcome's Retrovir (zidovudine) as a first-line treatment in AIDS or AIDS-related complex (ARC) patients. The study population included patients with either no prior Retrovir use or less than three months' use at entry.

Last April, the company discovered that six-month interim analyses of the study, called N3300, showed a consistent trend in survival which was more favorable to patients receiving Retrovir, but as this was not statistically significant the study was continued for a further six-month period.

The one-year interim analysis of N3300 has recently been completed and reviewed by Roche investigators, US Food and Drug Administration medical reviewers the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases' AIDS division and the AIDS Clinical Trials Group executive committee. The trend which was observed at six months has been maintained and has now become statistically significant, with 59 deaths out of 320 patients receiving Hivid and 33 out of 315 patients receiving Retrovir. This trend is relevant for all patient subgroups, including those with AIDS and ARC, and is irrespective of the baseline CD4+ T helper cell levels.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze