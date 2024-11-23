Hoffmann La-Roche To Market Agouron's Viracept

- Hoffmann-La Roche is to market Agouron Pharmaceuticals' anti-HIVprotease inhibitor drug Viracept (nelfinavir mesylate) in Europe and other countries. Agouron and Japan Tobacco, which co-developed the drug, retain rights in North America and Asia, respectively. Roche will make an upfront payment of $9 million to both companies, and upon European approval will pay each a further $11 million. In addition, Agouron and Japan Tobacco will receive royalties on sales. Marketing applications are expected to be filed in Europe later on this year.
