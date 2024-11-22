Hoffmann-La Roche To Rationalize In Germany

The German subsidiary of Swiss company Hoffmann-La Roche, which posted strong growth in 1994, is to introduce more intensive rationalization measures to meet tougher international competition.
The chairman, Otto Maile, has been concerned over high production costs and has introduced a high level of automation as well as cutting out hierarchical structures. Mr Maile says further strenuous efforts in this direction are needed.
Around 50% of the 1.2 billion Deutschemarks ($876.8 million) turnover in 1994 came from products manufactured at the company's south German plant. Drug sales amounted to 600 million marks, vitamins and fine chemicals sales were 500 million marks and sales of diagnostics were 50 million marks.
