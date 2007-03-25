Homspera impresses in preclinical studies

Arizona, USA-based ImmuneRegen BioSciences says that preclinical data from studies of its developmental drug Homspera, an analog of the naturally-occurring immunomodulator known as Substance P, suggest that it has potential as a co-therapeutic or vaccine adjuvant. The firm, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of IR BioSciences Holdings, said that the agent appeared to enhance the action of both approved antivirals and radiotherapy, in animal models.
Potential in vaccination and radiotherapy
ImmuneRegen explained that, when assessed in a rodent model of influenza by Maryland-based biotechnology group Virion Systems, Homspera diminished the impact of infection, in terms of a reduction in weight loss and temperature. In addition, the compound lowered the viral titre (concentration of virus) in samples taken from the lungs and nasal cavities of treated animals.
