HPV vaccines provoke action by several US states, opt outs by parents gain ground

The development of two human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines, US drug major Merck & Co's Gardasil and UK-based drug giant GlaxoSmithKline's Cervarix (Marketletters passim), has provoked several US states to make provisions for public funding of vaccination programs.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices decided in July last year to recommend that girls aged 11 and 12 receive Gardasil (Marketletter July 10, 2006). A decision on GSK's drug is expected by the end of the year from the Food and Drug Administration.
In Kentucky, the state House of Representatives approved a bill by 59 votes to 39, to require all middle-school girls to receive an HPV vaccine unless parents sign an exemption form. Kentucky's Governor, Ernie Fletcher (Republican), has expressed support for the bill and, at a recent State of the Commonwealth address, argued in favor of $4.0 million to finance immunization for uninsured and low-income women.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze