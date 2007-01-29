Hungary issues list of non-pharmacy OTCs

The Hungarian Ministry of Health has now issued its list of over-the-counter medicines which may be sold in retail outlets other than pharmacies, eg, supermarkets, drugstores and petrol/gas stations.

The list of 280 OTC medicines includes pain killers, anti-fungal creams, medical disinfectants, anti-inflammatory drugs, antihistamines, antacids, vitamins, some salves, eye drops and nasal sprays. The list will be revised regularly and updated if necessary, noted Agnes Horvath, State Secretary at the MoH. Parliament recently approved an amendment allowing the sale of some OTC drugs in stores other than pharmacies (Marketletters passim).

Multinationals' OTCs included