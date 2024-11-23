Hungary: January Drug Prices Rises

Hungary's Welfare Ministry has announced that retail prices of medicinesin the country will increase by an average of 10.8% in January, with a detailed list of new pharmaceutical prices to be published during December, reports MTO Econews. The Ministry added that the average increase in the consumer price of medicines this year is likely to have been less than 10%.
A total of 4,000 pharmaceutical products are currently available on the Hungarian market, of which 1,000 are used exclusively in hospitals. Of the 3,000 products sold outside hospitals, the National Health Fund subsidizes around 1,500 at subsidy rates of 0%, 50%, 70%, 90% and 100%.
The subsidy rates will remain unchanged in 1998, but a total of 1,288 medicines will no longer be subsidized, as manufacturers and wholesalers have not applied for price subsidies on them.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze