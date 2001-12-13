Hypertension market prospects to 2010

Decison Resources has been looking at antihypertensive therapies and, ina new report, says these generate one of the highest returns in the pharmaceutical sector. However, it adds, many patients do not achieve satisfactory blood pressure control, even with current therapies prescribed in combination. Also, the fact that each type of antihypertensive agent comes with its own drawbacks underscores the need to develop more novel therapies in this area.
Companies with key marketed angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors and angiotensin II receptor antagonists include Aventis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis and Merck & Co, and they will jostle for market-leading position through 2010, says the study. Merck & Co has the edge with its top-sellers, the ACEI Vasotec (enalapril) and AIIRA Cozaar (losartan), but B-MS is set to challenge with its AIIRA irbesartan and the launch of its dual ACEI/neutral endopeptidase inhibitor (Vanlev) omapatrilat.
Vanlev promises the advantages of dual-mode action, enabling greater blood pressure control with a single agent, says DR. Trial data shows it is superior to the ACEI lisinopril in patients with heart failure. Success in other hypertensive populations will depend on resolving concerns about the incidence of angioederma; data is to be submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration from the OCTAVE trial to determine whether or not this incidence is within acceptable limits. Assuming all safety concerns are allayed, DR is forecasting Vanlev's sales to reach $1.8 billion by 2010.
