ICN buys rights to NSAIDs from Roche

ICN Pharmaceuticals has acquired rights to two non-steroidalanti-inflammatory drugs from an affiliate of Switzerland's Roche for certain Eastern European markets. The US firm had been manufacturing Naprosyn (naproxen acid) and Apranax (naproxen sodium) and distributing the products under license from Roche in Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.
The new agreement transfers all rights for Naprosyn and Apranax to ICN in the above-mentioned markets, as well as in Poland and the Russian Federation. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.
