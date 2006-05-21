Idera Pharma extends TLR program

Massachusetts, USA-based Idera Pharmaceuticals says that it is expanding its portfolio of drug candidates which target Toll-like receptors (TLR) to include RNA compounds which activate immune responses via interaction with TLR7 and 8. In addition, the expansion will include DNA compounds which inhibit the activity of TLR9, thought to be involved in the development of autoimmune disease.

The agents, which have been developed using the firm's in-house DNA and RNA expertise, were discussed in three presentations made at the annual meeting of the American Association of Immunologists in Boston earlier in the month. Sudhir Agrawal, the company's chief executive, said: "modulation of immune responses through TLRs is a powerful and broadly applicable therapeutic platform," adding that the firm is currently examining the technique's use in the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases and, through an alliance with Swiss drug major Novartis, in asthma and allergy.