IFPMA members work on avian flu vaccs

The International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations's research-based vaccine-making members are conducting a growing number of clinical trials of "prototoype" influenza vaccines, designed to counter to the threats of avian and pandemic influenza.

"Industry is increasing its commitment to help minimize the global health impact of emerging influenza threats" said Harvey Bale, director general of the IFPMA. This is documented in the IFPMA summary R&D for Avian/ Pandemic Influenza Vaccines by the IFPMA Influenza Vaccine Supply International Task Force members' published earlier this month. "This unique information resource lists all the prototype avian/pandemic influenza vaccines under development by these IFPMA member companies. As such, it covers the vast majority of R&D projects being undertaken in this field," he added.

31 prototype vaccines now listed