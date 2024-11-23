IFPMA Reports On Marketing Code Breaches

In accordance with procedures set out in 1994, the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Associations has made public those complaints upheld against member companies which have breached the IFPMA's code of pharmaceutical marketing practices.
Among these, Orion-Farmos was found in breach of Section I.4 of the code relating to an exhibit of its product Fareston (toremifene). The company provided information on comparative safety but the word "safe" was not combined with any appropriate qualification. This also breached Section I.1 of the code in that it made reference to the brand name of the product in a country (Switzerland) in which the product had not been registered.
Opal Laboratories of Pakistan was found in breach of Section I.2 relating to an advertisement for Anaprin (which contains aspirin), which stated that there is "no evidence of gastric/duodenal mucosa erosion" and "no risk of gastrointestinal bleeding." The complainant against the company, family physician Azmat Ahmed, pointed out that enteric coating of aspirin only reduces the risk of gastric erosion and bleeding.
