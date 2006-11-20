Immunomedics' epratuzumab "distinct from Rituxan"

Nasdaq-listed therapeutic monoclonal antibody specialist Immunomedics has reported study data indicating that its lead drug candidate epratuzumab has a distinct mechanism of action to Roche's currently-marketed therapy Rituxan (rituximab). Epratuzumab acts as an immunomodulatory agent while Rituxan is acutely cytotoxic with different modes of action, according to data presented at the 70th annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology, held in Washington DC.
"Epratuzumab's ability to modulate B-cell activities complements rituximab's cell killing property. These two antibodies may be complementary when used in combination for the therapy of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma or other B-cell diseases," said Immunomedics chief executive Cynthia Sullivan. She noted that the agent's immunomodulatory activity could be important in the treatment of autoimmune diseases, where a patient's immune system is already compromised. "Physicians have indicated to us that they prefer not to have their patient's peripheral B-cells completely depleted," she said.
