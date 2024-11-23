Improving IL-2 Therapy With MAbs

Combining interleukin-2 with monoclonal antibodies targeted at cytotoxic killer cells offers improved anticancer effects compared with either treatment alone, according to a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (August 15).
The study researchers, from the Rogosin Institute of the New York Hospital Cornell Medical Center, found that tumor-bearing mice which were treated with both interleukin-2 (Hoffmann-La Roche's Proleukin) and an antibody directed at the CD3 receptor on T-cells showed prolonged survival time and fewer liver metasases than mice who received either therapy alone.
IL-2 stimulates the proliferation of T-cells and boosts their ability to kill tumor cells, while the anti-CD3 antibody appears to enhance T-cells responsiveness to the cytokine. The authors note that current immunotherapy for cancer using IL-2 generally uses nonphysiological and toxic doses of the drug, "so identification of an in vivo stimulant that renders T-cells responsive to physiologic concentrations of IL-2 represents a potential improvement over existing approaches." Current therapy also requires leukapheresis and in vitro activation of cells, which may be done away with using the new regimen.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze