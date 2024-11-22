Incyte Signs Database Deal With Novo Nordisk

Incyte Pharmaceuticals of the USA has signed an agreement with the Danish insulin and diagnostics product group Novo Nordisk A/S and its subsidiary ZymoGenetics, whereby the Danish firm will have access to Incyte's DNA sequence and gene expression database. Novo will pay access fees and make royalty and milestone payments on drug products developed under license to Incyte technology and database information.

Novo president Bruce Carter said this was another step towards developing the company's technology base to fit the health care strategy launched last December, but one missing element has been access to "a world class database that contains human gene sequences." He added that the database was needed to identify targets for drug discovery that will be therapeutically useful in the firm's core business areas.