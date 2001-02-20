Indian firms in limbo on patents, pricing

Crucial legislation with the potential to alter the fortunes of thepharmaceutical sector in India is still awaited. The Vaipayee government has yet to make any significant move on the contentious issues of patents and pricing, leaving the industry in limbo. Local sources say that the industry hopes that the long-awaited Patents Law, which will replace process patents with stricter product patent laws, may finally be passed in the first session of the new year.
But the delay in passing the legislation could also be the result of the government's lack of confidence about seeing it through. Not everyone is optimistic that it will happen this year, but this could land the government in hot water as the World Trade Organization required India to pass the law by the end of December 2000.
The other piece of long-delayed pharmaceutical legislation is the New Drug Policy, which creates less stringent drug pricing on which the whole industry is united, and harmonization of standards where domestic units differ from multinational drug companies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze